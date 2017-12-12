Residents near Speedway says concert prohibited by agreement

CONCORD, N.H. — Several people who live near the New Hampshire Motor Speedway have gone to court to block a proposed three-day country music festival planned for next year.

The neighbours cite a 1989 agreement that prohibits the Loudon track from hosting concerts that aren't tied to racing events.

Officials in Loudon granted permission for the one-time concert, followed by a review of the event, including noise levels.

The plans were discussed and approved after the state learned it was losing the September top-tier NASCAR race to Las Vegas.