Robbie Williams thanks Cameron Diaz for saving romance with Ayda Field

Robbie Williams has admitted without Cameron Diaz's advice he and wife Ayda Field would not be together.

The 'Party Like A Russian' singer married the American actress in August 2010 and they have gone on to have two children, daughter Teddy, five, and son Charlton, three.

However, before they settled own the couple separated three times but during a night out in Los Angeles with Cameron and fellow Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore Robbie realised that Ayda was the girl for him after the 'Something About Mary' star told him that from their chat he was still really into Ayda.

In an interview with Lorraine Kelly on UK breakfast show 'Lorraine', the pop star recalled: "I split up with Ayda three times. The third time I was out one evening and I was with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz and I was talking about this girl was just split up with. And Cameron said, 'Sounds like it's not over.' And in that instant something clicked, it was like 'Sliding Doors' and I thought we should get married. So I got in a car and went to her door and that's the moment I committed to her."