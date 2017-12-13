Screen Actors Guild award nominations revealed

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', Stranger Things', 'GLOW' and 'Big Little Lies' lead the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards with four.

In the movie categories, the revenge thriller scored nods for Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, with Frances McDormand singled out in the Female Actor in a Leading Role category, and Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell both shortlisted in the Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Close behind Martin McDonagh's movie was coming-of-age comedy 'Lady Bird' with three nods, including Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - commonly known as Best Ensemble -, as well as Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Supporting Role for Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf respectively.

The prestigious Best Ensemble honour also saw 'The Big Sick', 'Get Out' and 'Mudbound' nominated.

In the TV honours, the Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize will be contested by 'The Crown', 'Game of Thrones', 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'Stranger Things' and 'This Is US', while the shortlist for the Comedy equivalent features 'black-ish', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'GLOW', 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'Veep'.

'Stranger Things' also saw Millie Bobby Brown shortlisted for Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series alongside 'The Crown's Claire Foy, Laura Linney from 'Ozark', Robin Wright from 'House of Cards' and ;The Handmaid's Tale' star Elisabeth Moss.

The Netflix drama also earned a nod in the corresponding male category for David Harbour, but he faces competition from 'Ozark's Jason Bateman, 'This Is Us' star Sterling K. Brown, Peter Dinklage from 'Game of Thrones' and 'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk.

'Stranger Things' fourth nomination came from the Action performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series category, which also featured 'GLOW', 'Game of Thrones', 'Homeland' and 'The Walking Dead'.

Wrestling drama 'GLOW's other two nominations were acting nods for Alison Brie and Marc Maron, while 'Big Little Lies' scored three in just one category.

Its stars Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will all do battle against 'Feud: Bette & Joan' actresses Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon for Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, while the miniseries' fourth nomination came in the equivalent male category, with Alexander Skarsgard on the shortlist alongside 'Sherlock's Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Daniels from 'Godless', 'The Wizard of Lies' actor Robert De Niro and 'Genius' star Geoffrey Rush.