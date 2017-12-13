Salma Hayek accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment

Salma Hayek has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing her a number of times throughout their longstanding professional relationship.

The 51-year-old actress has come forward to share her own experiences of working with the disgraced producer - who stands accused of sexual misconduct by over 80 women - where she claims she was forced to turn down offers for a number of scenarios he allegedly asked her to be involved in, including "letting him give [her] a massage" and "letting him give [her] oral sex".

Salma claims the 65-year-old producer told her she was "nobody" when they first began working together, and he had made her feel "validated" when she was cast in his movies.

Writing in a piece for the New York Times, the 'Frida' actress said: "When so many women came forward to describe what Harvey had done to them, I had to confront my cowardice and humbly accept that my story, as important as it was to me, was nothing but a drop in an ocean of sorrow and confusion. I felt that by now nobody would care about my pain - maybe this was an effect of the many times I was told, especially by Harvey, that I was nobody.

"I was so excited to work with him and that company. In my naÃ¯vetÃ©, I thought my dream had come true. He had validated the last 14 years of my life. He had taken a chance on me - a nobody. He had said yes.

"Little did I know it would become my turn to say no. No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn't even involved with. No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No, no, no, no, no."

Salma is not the first actress to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment, as the likes of Ashley Judd, Cara Delevingne, Rose McGowan, and Gwyneth Paltrow have also shared their stories.

In the wake of the scandal, Weinstein has been stripped of many of his accolades, been fired from his position of co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, and his wife Georgina Chapman has left him.