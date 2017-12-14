Alan Thicke's widow leaves tribute to her late husband

Alan Thicke's widow has paid tribute to him, a year after his passing.

The 'Growing Pains' star has been remembered by Tanya Callau Thicke in a sweet post to mark 12 months since he tragically died after suffering a heart attack.

She wrote: "It's been 1 year today - how I miss my bestfriend, husband , best companion in all things. The hole in my heart has yet to heal, but I know you are still with me. I can't wait to see the path god has planned for me. One day we will be reunited. I love you H ~always & forever , W."

Alan's son Carter also shared a heartfelt message for his father.

He shared: "It's hard to believe it's been a year. Some days it feels like it was only yesterday and other days it feels like its been years. Nothing can really describe the loss, but I feel you here everyday in my life. I miss my best friend and partner in crime. I love you Pops."

It comes after Tanya - who was married to Alan from 2005 until his sad death - previously admitted she "didn't want to live" after her husband's death.

She said: "I'm ashamed to admit it, but at one point I didn't want to live - I really didn't. If I didn't have my family and my friends to listen to me and to hold my hand and to give me the love, the nurturing that I needed, I wouldn't be standing here in front of you right now ...

"We spoke that morning. He woke up that morning and kissed my leg. He used to kiss whatever body part was sticking out of the sheets. I got a phone call from him in the hockey rink - he's there dressing up, getting ready to play hockey - and he's like, 'Honey, I'll be home between six and seven. How about some chicken tonight with extra gravy and lots of TV and a little sex?' I was like, 'Deal! I'll see you at six.' I started preparing to go to the market and then I get the phone call that something's wrong with Alan, that I had to drive down to Los Angeles."