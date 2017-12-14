Taylor Swift has had the best year

Taylor Swift "couldn't have asked for a better year".

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker gushed about how brilliant 2017 has been for her in a sweet post on her Instagram account.

She wrote on the photo sharing site: "I love you guys so much. This was a photo @paul_sidoti took at @capitalofficial Jingle Bell Ball in London a few days ago. I couldn't have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can't wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour (sic)"

Taylor released her hotly anticipated sixth studio album 'Reputation' in 2017 and it soon became the fastest-selling record in its first week of sales in the US and the eighth largest in American history.

And in her personal life, Taylor seems really happy with her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn and the pair were seen in each other's arms as they watched their pal Ed Sheeran perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in London last weekend.

When quizzed about the blonde beauty's new man, Ed previously said: "She's been in London quite a bit. He's (Joe's) really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude."

And speaking about her new music, Ed added: "I think the songs are great, I think the visuals, she's really putting everything in to the visuals as well, the visuals are really impressive. I think people will like the album!"