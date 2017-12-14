Mark Hamill quizzes Prince William and Harry on Luke's royal heritage

Mark Hamill quizzed Prince William and Harry if his 'Star Wars' alter-ego was a prince.

The 66-year-old actor - who stars as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the hit sci-fi franchise, most recently the eighth instalment 'The Last Jedi' - used the opportunity to answer a lifelong question as to whether Luke was in fact a prince when the royals were given an official tour of the set at Pinewood Studios.

Speaking at the European press conference of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' on Wednesday (13.12.17), he said: "I used that opportunity when I met the princes to try to solve something that had been bothering me since 'Return of the Jedi'.

"When they told me Carrie [Fisher] and I were brother and sister I said 'wait a minute, if Luke is Princess Leia's brother, doesn't that make me royalty? And she immediately said no.

"But when I met the princes I said 'I really want your opinion on this'. I said 'my mother was Queen Amidala, my father was Lord Vader, my sister is Princess Leia, doesn't that make me royalty?' Unfortunately it was a split decision because William said yes and Harry said 'I need more information', so I said 'darn it. I need the ammunition to rub it in Carrie's nose! It's been going on for 40 years!"

The two members of the Royal Family were given the tour by Daisy Ridley - who plays Rey in the new trilogy - but she admitted she found it "awkward" at first because she isn't great at "small talk".

She added: "I'm not great at small talk, I found it a bit awkward at the beginning to be honest. We are on the poster, but there are thousands of people who have worked far longer than we have. So to take them around to the creature workshop and the props place, and for people who aren't usually publicly recognised for the work they do, felt pretty cool for me."