Jamie Foxx accompanied to birthday bash by Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx celebrated his birthday with Katie Holmes by his side.

The singer-and-actor enjoyed a star-studded 50th birthday bash at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles on Wednesday (12.13.17), and though he and the former 'Dawson's Creek' actress have never confirmed rumors - which started in 2013 - they are a couple, the pair "walked in" together.

A source told People magazine: "They walked in together. They mostly mingled with other guests, and spent very little alone time. It was obvious that Jamie had a great birthday. Katie looked like she had fun as well. She looked gorgeous."

During the party, Jamie performed for his guests, and according to 'Entertainment Tonight', Katie - who has daughter Suri, 11, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - sat with his 'Django Unchained' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and a few other friends to watch the performance from a private table.

And the onlooker claimed the Oscar-winning star looked directly into the 38-year-old star's eyes as he sang a song with "I love you" lyrics.

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube also joined Jamie on stage to perform, and other guests at the bash included Tobey McGuire and Smokey Robinson.

Earlier in the evening, Jamie was presented with a cake by his daughters Corinne, 23, and eight-year-old Annalise, with the sweet treat featuring a throwback picture of their famous father along with the words "Happy 25x2".

Before the big party, a number of the 'Ray' star's closest friends, as well as his daughters, celebrated with an intimate dinner at the Highlight Room, where he was reportedly met by Katie after the meal so they could head over to the party together.

Earlier in the day, Jamie took to Instagram to thank his fans, family and friends for their messages on his birthday.

He said: "Listen, I'm about to turn up.