AGO vows to fix wait times for 'Infinity Mirrors' tickets

According to Lo, the website can generally process about 1,500 tickets an hour. On Tuesday, the online queue approached 18,000 people, resulting in very long wait times.

Lo said the museum is currently testing its website to strengthen its capacity for the next pre-sale, which starts Jan. 9. The gallery will also be very explicit in its instructions to members, he said. Organizing more ticket releases in smaller batches will also decrease wait times, according to Lo.

Emeraude Mbuku, an AGO member for the last two years, was thrilled when she heard "Infinity Mirrors" was coming to the AGO.

"We don't get all these things in Toronto, and not all of us can afford to travel to go see art," said the 23-year-old documentary media student who tried to buy tickets Tuesday night.

When she logged on, the wait time was only an hour, but she said the site crashed before she could buy tickets. She got in line again, but fell asleep before she could make her purchase. When she logged on again Wednesday morning, the date she wanted — her birthday — was sold out.

"I just found it frustrating, to say the least," she said. "This is probably the AGO's biggest event, and I feel like they should have been more prepared."

Still hoping to go on her birthday, Mbuku said she'll try again during the next pre-sale and settle for a different date if she has to.

The exhibit itself will also require patience from its audience. There will be a wait time of about 20 minutes to enter each of the six mirrored rooms, and visitors can only stay in the rooms for 20 to 30 seconds. The short visiting times are due to the fact that the rooms are small and can't accommodate more than four people at a time, Lo said.

By Maija Kappler, The Canadian Press