Sinitta promises 'juicy' autobiography

Sinitta is ready to spill "juicy" secrets about her life in a new autobiography.

The 'So Macho' singer - who dated both 'The X Factor' judge Simon Cowell and Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt during her 80s pop heyday - has revealed she is publishing a tell-all book about her life in the new year.

Sinitta told The Sun Online: "I have an album coming in the new year, really exciting - and a book!

"So look out for that. It's an autobiography. It's really juicy and a long time coming, but it's coming!"

The former adviser on 'The X Factor' had a very public spat with Simon earlier this year after he cut her from the ITV talent show. But the pair have made up following the 58-year-old music mogul's collapse in October.

Sinitta has since said: "I'm over it now. I must admit, it was a bit unlady like when I talked about my... you know... I told [Simon] to kiss my black [behind] - that wasn't lady like.

"It's okay. The friendship is more important than the show, isn't it? ...

"[His collapse] did actually help cure the rift because you go, 'Oh my gosh, something has happened'. All of a sudden, I was just concerned about him."

The 54-year-old mother-of-two - who was married to Andy Willner for eight years before they split in 2010 - appeared on reality show 'Celebrity First Dates' earlier this year looking for love.

Sinitta previously revealed she felt her famous exes had been a hindrance to finding love again.