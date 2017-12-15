Kylie Minogue won't get married

Kylie Minogue doesn't want to get married.

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker was expected to tie the knot with her ex-partner Joshua Sasse this year after he popped the question to her in February 2016 but, following their split over the summer, she's adamant she never wants to walk down the aisle - but she "loves" weddings and will happily perform at receptions for friends and family.

Speaking to News.com.au just days after Australia legalized same-sex marriage, she said: "I love a wedding. Just don't make me have one. I'll come and perform!"

The 49-year-old singer has remained relatively quiet on her split from Joshua, 30, and but is planning to address their break-up on her new album.

At the time of the separation, Kylie insisted she was feeling positive and was looking forward to "richer things".

She said at the time: "It wasn't meant to be and so I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience ... Well, I try to see the glass as half full ... If the glass is half full, then yes. I haven't had the white picket fence and happy ever after in my life, so far, but perhaps that's just not my destiny. I know love and I love to be in love."

Kylie set tongues wagging five months later when she was spotted locking lips with Olivier Martinez - who she dated for five years until 2007 - over dinner in July.

A source said: "They seemed to be very much a couple ... They both looked delighted to see each other and hugged and kissed before sitting down. During the dinner they appeared to be very touchy-feely and kissed a few times. Kylie was beaming from ear to ear and seemed engrossed in what Olivier was saying."

The 'Wow' hitmaker previously admitted she wasn't sure if she'd ever get her own "happy ever after", while Olivier, 51, split from his wife Halle Berry - the mother of his four-year-old son Maceo - two years ago.