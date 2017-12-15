Danielle Lloyd confirms she will undergo gender selection

Danielle Lloyd has confirmed she is to undergo gender selection to ensure her next child is a girl.

The 33-year-old model - who already has sons Archie, seven, Harry, six, and George, three, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and three-month-old Ronnie with fiancé Michael O'Neill - is smitten with her brood of boys, but longs for a daughter to complete her family.

And now, she has confirmed she will be heading aboard to Cyprus to undergo controversial gender selection, where embryos are tested for gender-related genetic conditions, prior to being placed in the womb, to give families the best chance of selecting the gender of their baby.

Danielle confirmed the news in a statement read out by Andrea McLean on UK television show 'Loose Women' on Friday (15.12.17), which read: "I'm not sure why anyone would deny us this.

"I've always wanted a girl, I totally appreciate the fact that some women aren't lucky enough to have children and might think I'm selfish.

"Michael and I will go abroad for gender selection, I don't doubt that many celebrities do it, but not many people say it."

The star also took to Instagram shortly after the episode aired to share a video clip in which her three eldest sons discovered their newest sibling Ronnie would be another boy.

All three boys express their excitement for wanting a baby sister, and look disappointed when they're told they'll be having a brother.

Danielle captioned the footage: "Need I say more?? Gender selection is a family decision (sic)"

The beauty previously mentioned gender selection when Ronnie was just 12 days old, when she said she would consider the procedure for her fifth child.