Candice Swanepoel is pregnant again

Candice Swanepoel is pregnant with her second child.

The 29-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel has announced that she and her long-term partner Hermann Nicoli - who already have 14-month-old son AnacÃ£ together - are expecting another little one together and can't wait to meet their little bundle of joy.

Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde beauty uploaded a photograph of her wearing a green off-the-shoulder dress, which draped over her burgeoning baby bump, and accompanied it with the caption: "Christmas came early.. (sic)."

It's not yet known how far into her pregnancy Candice is nor what sex the baby is, but it's believed - from the size of her bump - that she's into the second trimester.

The couple's happy news comes just months after Candice admitted that she wants to have a "bunch of kids" but would leave her future in the hands of fate.

She said previously: "I don't plan too much into the future. I believe a lot in destiny and that what happens - you can try to manifest certain things, but I definitely do want to continue having a great career and building my family as well because I'm really loving that. I definitely want to have a bunch of kids."

And the model certainly has a great support network when it comes to motherhood as so many of her model pals had babies just before she did.

She said: "Lily Aldridge, Doutzen [Kroes] and Behati [Prinsloo] had their babies just before me. It's amazing that so many of us are able to have babies so young because we started our careers so young."

And, although AnacÃ£ is still very young, it's hardly surprising that she's decided to add to her brood as she has admitted she's enjoying every second of motherhood.

She gushed: "It's such a mixture of feelings. It's amazing though - I'm loving motherhood. I loved my pregnancy too, all the different stages."