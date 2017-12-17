Jay-Z's son shares his 'mean mug'

Jay-Z's son has the same "mean mug" as his famous father.

The '99 Problems' hitmaker and wife Beyonce welcomed twins Rumi and Sir - siblings for five-year-old Blue Ivy - into the world seven months ago and the babies are already showing signs of growing into very different people.

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson told Us Weekly magazine: "It's amazing. It's one of the best blessings. Being a grandmother, it's not like being a mom because you don't have to have all the responsibility all the time, but they are amazing.

"This is my first experience around twins, and they're so different, and their personalities, and they are wonderful."

And asked if she sees herself in the twins, she added: "Other than the boy has a stare, like a mean mug, like Jay sometimes, which is so cute, and the girl, she's just so happy all the time and so sweet. They are just adorable!"

Meanwhile, Tina - who is also mother to daughter Solange with ex-husband Mathew Knowles - can't wait to have all her family around her for the festive season.

She said: "I'm going to cook the biggest meal with everything I know how to cook. We're all going to be together and I cannot wait. It's really hard to get everyone together these days. It's becoming harder and harder!"

Tina recently praised Jay and Beyonce's oldest daughter for how well she has adjusted to having siblings and how much she likes to help care for the twins.

She gushed: "[Blue's] doing amazing! She's a big sister and she feeds them and she's excited. And she feels responsible for them being there because she prayed for them."