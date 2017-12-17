Sofia Richie won't be on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Sofia Richie won't be appearing on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

The 19-year-old model has been romancing Scott Disick in recent months, and despite claims she is set to join him on the popular reality TV show, insiders insist that won't be happening any time soon because she hasn't met her boyfriend's children yet.

And when Scott is filming the show, he is usually with eight-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and three-year-old Reign, his three kids with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian, so there would be no place for Sofia.

Sources insisted to TMZ the decision for Sofia not to be on the show wasn't because of jealousy and Kourtney didn't influence producers to stop them approaching her for a part.

Additionally, neither the brunette beauty or her siblings personally know Sofia.

However, it is possible that the model could still make an appearance on the show, but it would be an "inadvertent shot" during one of Scott's club appearances, as she usually accompanies the 34-year-old entrepreneur on those evenings.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Scott is planning a spin-off reality show of his own with Sofia.

A source said: "He's been desperate to get something in the pipeline again, and he knows it has to be amazing to persuade TV bosses to give him a second chance.

"He pitched a show that would capture his relationship dramas with Sofia - and their very glitzy life!"

Scott had previously tried to launch a property show entitled 'Royally Flipped', but it was axed before it even aired, and he is now pursuing a new route with his exciting new relationship.