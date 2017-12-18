Ashley Jensen's husband dead

Ashley Jensen's husband has been found dead aged 60.

Terence Beesley was found unconscious at the couple's home in Somerset, south west England, and the 'Ugly Betty' actress is said to have been left "devastated" by his shock passing.

A spokeswoman for the 'Extras' star said: "Ashley is devastated and respectfully asks for privacy at this extremely sad and difficult time."

Terence recently appeared in British TV drama 'Victoria' and starred in a number of TV shows, including 'EastEnders' and 'The Bill', but it was not known if he had been suffering with ill health.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Nobody saw this coming. Terence and Ashley's friends and family are all devastated. This is a heart-breaking time for them."

A spokesman for Terence said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm that Terence passed away at the end of November."

Ashley and Terence had eight-year-old son Francis together after meeting in 1999 during a stage production of 'King Lear', and they went on to marry in the US in 2007.

The actress starred in US TV comedy-drama 'Ugly Betty' for four years as Christina McKinney after shooting to fame as Maggie Jacobs in Ricky Gervais' 'Extras' for two years.

Last month, Ashley - who also starred in sitcom 'Accidentally on Purpose' - revealed she decided to quit Los Angeles because she felt her career always felt "vulnerable" in the US.

She said: "In a lot of ways I felt as though it was a little bit transient and nobody was happy with the here and now. It was always like, 'When I get the next job, when I get the next pilot. It was a vulnerable state to live in.' Because even when you get a pilot you can be re-cast in that pilot or after four episodes the producers can pull the plug because they're not getting the figures they want. There seems to be more loyalty here (in the UK), in a way."