Travis Scott begs security to release fan in choke hold

Travis Scott begged concert security to "ease up" when one of his fans was put in a choke hold and dragged out by his neck after he tried to jump on stage on Saturday (12.16.17) night.

The 'Goosebumps' hitmaker was forced to intervene when a member of staff at The Forum in Inglewood, California, grabbed a man by the throat after he tried to get up close and personal with the rapper during his performance at Power 106's Cali Christmas concert.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, fans could be heard screaming "let him go" as he was pulled out of the venue, while another guy - who tried to jump on stage at the same time - was released.

A representative for the 25-year-old hunk told the gossip website in a statement: "The guard who was choking the fan was not part of Travis' personal security detail."

Travis is known for his wild on-stage antics but he's no doubt keen to ease up on his care-free behaviour now that he's reportedly expecting his first child with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20.

A source said recently: "Travis is so excited about the baby. They're both trying to enjoy this time for themselves and keep it private as long as they can. They know it's going to be a frenzy when they do come out. Travis is crazy about Kylie and he feels so lucky to have her and the baby."

The couple - who got together at the beginning of the year - are yet to address the pregnancy rumours as the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wants to stay out of the limelight.

An insider said: "Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness. She isn't going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She's not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off."