Suki Waterhouse getting family gene testing for Christmas

Suki Waterhouse is getting her family "gene testing" for Christmas.

The 25-year-old model has forked out Â£35 on each member of her family for them all to get their DNA tested, which will enable them to find out their bloodline and examine whether they have inherited any diseases.

Speaking to InStyle.co.uk about her unusual festive gift, she said: "This year I am going to get everyone gene testing, it's only like thirty-five quid."

And the 'Bad Batch' actress hopes her gift will match up to whatever her younger sister Immy, 23, gets her because she's known for giving "really great presents".

The Pop & Suki co-founder added: "My sister always gets me really great presents - last year she gave me a pillow with my face on it."

However, Suki is also known for picking up a bargain on the e-marketplace Groupon.

Her business partner and close friend Poppy Jamie said: "Suki loves Groupon, too! She was going to get a toothbrush supply or something."

And though Suki has hinted she has unsubscribed to the brand's emails she is still hounded by them and is tempted with their great offers.

She said: "But I can tell you something even if you click unsubscribe they still will email you- it's like Scientology!"

Meanwhile, Suki has revealed her ideal festive bash would be to throw a show.