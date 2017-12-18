Ian McKellen up for Gandalf return for Amazon series

Sir Ian McKellen wants to play Gandalf again in the 'Lord of the Rings' Amazon TV series.

The 78-year-old actor portrayed the wizard in Sir Peter Jackson's award winning trilogy and then reprised his role in 'The Hobbit' movies but now Amazon are set to adapt the J. R. R. Tolkien's novel series into a multi-season television show.

Although no casting has been announced, McKellen hasn't ruled out returning as said he isn't too old to reprise his iconic role.

Speaking to Graham Norton on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday (12.16.17), he said: "What do you mean, another Gandalf? I haven't said yes because I haven't been asked. But are you suggesting that someone else is going to play it? Gandalf is over 7,000 years old, so I'm not too old."

The media giant announced they have acquired the television rights to the hugely popular fantasy novels by Tolkien, but the series will be separate from the popular New Line Cinema movies.

In the original trilogy, McKellen starred alongside Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, John Rhys-Davies, Liv Tyler, Sean Astin and Orlando Bloom.

McKellen isn't the only actor from the trilogy to speak out about the new TV series, but Rhys-Davies - who starred as dwarf Gimli - was not as complimentary, suggesting "Tolkien must be spinning in his grave".

He said: "Well, you know they have the money to do it. Why we quite need 'Lord of the Rings' as a TV series baffles me slightly.

"I mean the extraordinary money they're getting from online gambling and stuff like this, it's just a disgrace.

"I mean, poor Tolkien must be spinning in his grave."