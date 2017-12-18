Sarah Michelle Gellar joins cast at Cruel Intentions: The Musical

Sarah Michelle Gellar posed for pictures with the cast of 'Cruel Intentions: The Musical' as she attended a performance of the show in New York.

The 40-year-old actress - who played Kathryn Merteuil in the original 1999 teen drama - stopped by Poisson Rouge over the weekend, and she seemed delighted to be meeting the performers taking on the role in the stage adaptation.

She took a snap with Constantine Rousouli (Sebastian Valmont), Carrie St. Louis (Annette Hargrove) and Lauren Zakrin, who has stepped into the lead role.

Alongside the photo on Instagram, Gellar wrote: "Sometimes you just need to hang out with the younger, better looking and more talented versions of yourself!! There is nothing bittersweet about the incredible NY production of @cruelmusical You can even get an iced tea (from Long Island) while you watch the show. (sic)"

The 40-year-old star - who attended the musical back in 2015 with her former cast mate Reese Witherspoon - has also contributed to the show, with an in-character recorded urging theatre goers to turn their mobile phones off.

She says: "It's not that difficult, morons. Take out that second-rate phone and hit the silent button."

Meanwhile, Gellar recently admitted her home routine is "organized and ritualistic", as she runs a tight ship at home with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two children Charlotte, eight, and Rocky, five.

Speaking about her daily routine, she said: "Usually Freddie and I get up at around the same time. He takes the shower first and I start to get the milks and lunches ready. One of us goes down and makes breakfast. The other one helps with uniforms and getting everyone ready ... Some mornings we do it together and some mornings we switch.

"If I'm home, I take the kids to school. I take Charlotte to the bus and I drive Rocky to school. If he goes with Freddie, they go to this cafe and get breakfast burritos. Our night times are organized and ritualistic. No phones at the table. If there's emergency, call us on the house phone. No one calls us on the house phone. Freddie and Charlotte are reading 'Harry Potter'. Reading is always in there. We have 30 minutes of story time."