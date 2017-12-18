Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne's TV trouble

Liam Payne says Cheryl Tweedy won't let him watch 'The Walking Dead' at home.

The One Direction star recently said he was missing his girlfriend and baby son Bear while he is out on the road, but at least he can watch his favorite TV series away from Cheryl's censorship.

Liam, 24, admits Cheryl, 34, doesn't like him having the gory show on at home in case their eight-month-old son sees it.

The pop star revealed at a gig in Tampa, Florida: "'Walking Dead' is so good but my girlfriend won't watch it with me. She's like, 'I'm not doing the zombie thing.' She doesn't want our son to be going round like a zombie."

Liam has been busy promoting his solo music in the run-up to Christmas, leaving the former Girls Aloud star and Bear at home.

He said: "The house has just been done up all Christmassy so there's a lovely feeling around at the minute. I've been away for a little while so I've only seen pictures, that's been the hardest thing about touring."

While the 'Strip That Down' singer is excited about his first Christmas as a parent, he and Cheryl aren't planning to buy Bear any gifts.

He added: "First Christmas as a dad, best advice I've been given is just buy wrapping paper and make it really, really shiny because they'll only be interested in that!"

Liam recently admitted he can't wait to spend time with Cheryl and Bear over the festive period - and is equally excited about overindulging in "lovely Christmas food".

He said: "My holiday plans are to spend some beautiful time with my son and to eat my own weight in lovely Christmas food. You might see a different Liam after Christmas, and then you'll see post-Christmas Liam with a new year's resolution, hopefully!"