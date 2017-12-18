Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to move to Australia?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly planning to move back to Australia.

The 50-year-old actress - who was born in Hawaii but raised in Sydney - is said to be house-hunting with her country crooner husband in New South Wales as she is desperate to move her family back to her native after putting their Nashville retreat on the market for $3.45 million.

A source told Australia's Woman's Day magazine: "Nicole has been longing to move back to Oz for some time now. She and Keith have always said they'd eventually settle here, they were just waiting for the right time."

And the couple - who got married in 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday, nine, and Faith, six, together - are said to be looking in the pricey suburbs of Mosman and Balmoral as they want to be close to Nicole's mother Janelle.

Although they were waiting for the right time to up sticks and move their lives across the other side of the world, the pair - who currently live in the US - would like to be settled in Australia before their eldest daughter starts secondary school in two years' time.

An insider explained to the publication: "Keith and Nicole always said they'd try to move before the girls start secondary school and they know the process may take a while, so they're trying to get their ducks in a row now."

And they'll be able to pour more energy into their house search over the next few weeks as they're heading Down Under to spend the festive season beside the seaside.

Keith, 50, said recently: We go to the beach for Chrissy, that is what I know to do. Christmas Eve (12.24.17) we will get around the piano and bang out some carols."