Iggy Azalea spotted on date with ex-fiance Nick Young

Iggy Azalea has sparked rumors she's dating her ex-fiancé Nick Young again.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker has set tongues wagging that she's rekindled her romance with the 32-year-old NBA basketball player when she was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner with him at Craig's in West Hollywood, California, on Sunday night (12.17.17).

This is the first time the pair have been seen together since they called off their engagement last year when it became public knowledge that Nick had conceived a child - who was born last month - with his ex Keonna Green while still with the star.

The 27-year-old pop beauty wrote a statement online at the time: "Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him - It's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to. I genuinely wish Nick the best.

"It's never easy to part ways with the person you planned you're entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page."

Prior to calling off their engagement, the Australian rapper caught her boyfriend having sex with a mystery woman on their home CCTV and, while she forgave him and tried to work through their trust issues, the final straw came when she found out about Keonna.

The pair - who got together in 2013 and announced their engagement in 2015 - shared a mansion in Tarzana together but, after their split, Iggy downsized.

She said: "I moved house and sold my cars, because now I live in a smaller house and I only have the one car garage and I don't want to leave them out on the street.

"Now I just live in a regular three-bedroom house and have one car."

They managed to offload the home they shared together in San Fernando Valley recently after slashing the price from $3.595 million to $3.2 million.