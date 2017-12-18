Christmas traditions play out at the Jazz Room this week

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two great shows this weekend at the Jazz Room beginning with the annual Tom Nagy Christmas Experience, followed by the great guitarist Lorne Lofsky.

For the annual Christmas show, the all-star lineup is back. The band features Derek Hines on vocals, Rob Gellner on trumpet, Jason White on piano, Don McDougall on drums and Nagy on bass.

This year they are redeeming the worst Christmas music ever since 2017. Plus they will bring back some of the great arrangements that have made this, in their words, the most famous Christmas show in world.

Hines' mellifluous voice perfectly complements Rob’s dulcet tones, while the rest of the band packs a lively punch. It’s always a fun and funny, family friendly affair, And don’t forget the free cake, just like in previous years.

On Saturday, Lorne Lofsky makes his annual visit to the Jazz Room. He is an internationally recognized jazz guitarist.

Born and raised in Toronto, he has been playing professionally for the last 42 years. He has played/toured or recorded with a who’s who of the jazz world, including Oscar Peterson, Ed Bickert, Rob McConnell, Chet Baker, Joey DeFrancesco, Pepper Adams, Ray Brown, Neils Henning Orsted Pederson, Rosemary Clooney, Kirk MacDonald, Dave Holland and many other respected members of the international jazz community.

In addition, he has been a faculty member at York University’s Fine Arts/Music Program since 1978 and also teaches at the Humber College Community Music Program. Lofsky is a mainstay of the Toronto jazz scene and performs extensively in the Greater Toronto Area.

He has also given clinics/concerts at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia and McGill University in Montreal.

His trio features Lofsky on guitar, Kieran Overs on bass and Ted Warren on drums

The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the events.