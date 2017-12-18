Kylie Jenner picks out baby name?

Kylie Jenner has reportedly picked out a name for her rumoured baby girl.

The 20-year-old reality star is believed to be expecting her first child - who is thought to be a girl - with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and whilst neither of them have publicly confirmed the speculation, sources now say Kylie has found the perfect moniker for her tot.

An insider said: "Kylie has a favourite name for her baby girl, but isn't sharing."

The source didn't mention anything else about the baby's name, so it's unclear as of yet whether the rumoured tot will share the same trait as Kylie and her famous family, who all have monikers beginning with K.

Kylie is said to be "doing well" as she prepares to give birth next year, and has been keeping a low profile, with all her appointments taking place in her home, so she doesn't have to leave the house.

The source added: "For everything that she wants done, like her nails, she has people come to her house. She rarely leaves her house, and it's mostly for doctor's appointments."

But that isn't to say the 'Life of Kylie' star isn't having fun at home, as she's reportedly been busy decorating the nursery.

The insider said: "She loves to talk about the nursery. She received a lot of gifts at her shower, including baby necessities and clothes. She has also bought a lot of things herself. Not wanting to get out much, her focus has instead been on buying things online for the baby."

Sources also claim the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is "very, very excited" about her bundle of joy, but is expressing some "first-time mom" concerns.

They added to People magazine: "She has expressed some concerns about giving [birth] and the recovery, but she isn't freaking out. It seems more like first-time mom concerns."