Emily Ratajkowski defends 'sexy' feminists

Emily Ratajkowski has claimed people can be "sexual" and "serious" at the same time.

The 26-year-old actress and model is known for being vocal when it comes to feminism, and she has now hit out at the idea that women cannot be sexy as well as smart, labelling it as "sexist" and "suppressing".

She said: "It's sexism, basically. I think there's a valid argument behind the idea that sexiness is patriarchal, and that's problematic. But that being said, it can be really limiting to young women who feel like that's their self-expression; someone telling them that they can't do that is suppressing."

Emily rose to fame in 2013 when she starred in Robin Thicke's music video for his hit single 'Blurred Lines' where she appeared topless, and has said that women face a constant battle of not being taken seriously based on how they choose to present themselves.

She added: It's not taking people seriously because of how they present themselves, which women get a lot more than men.

"People try to put women in boxes and stereotype them as one thing. There's a need, even as a woman, to become a certain 'type' of girl. But I feel extremely multifaceted. One moment I can be super-silly with my friends, and the next minute I feel like the sexiest woman in the world.

"And that to me doesn't change what my core ideals are, or what I have to say. Just because someone can be sexual doesn't mean they can't be serious."

The 'Gone Girl' actress also addressed the sexual harassment scandal surrounding Hollywood stars such as Harvey Weinstein, dubbing the #MeToo movement - in which women shared their experiences with sexual harassment on social media - as "an amazing moment".

Speaking to Grazia magazine, she said: "I think #MeToo was an amazing moment, but I really think the next step is 'I believe you.' I don't know any women who felt necessarily surprised that everyone had a #MeToo [story]. To really organise and make a change is beyond sharing your stories. It's a step in the right direction, but there's so much more to be done."