Lady Gaga's touching tribute on anniversary of aunt's death

Lady Gaga has paid tribute to her late aunt on the anniversary of her death.

The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker - whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - took to Twitter on Monday (18.12.17) to show her respect for her father's sister Joanne Germanotta, who died 43 years ago from autoimmune disease Lupus at the age of just 19, 12 years before the 31-year-old pop star was born.

As the 'Born This Way' singer wrapped up the North American leg of her 'Joanne World Tour' in Los Angeles last night, she made sure to remember her family member who inspired the album 'Joanne'.

Alongside a black and white photo of herself with friend and producer of the record, Mark Ronson, Gaga wrote on Twitter: "Today is the anniversary of my father's sister Joanne's passing. 12-18-1974

It also happens to be our last #JoanneWorldTour date playing North America. I'm Try sentimental @MarkRonson , who I wrote Joanne with will be here, in the audience and on stage. #Joanne #LupusAwareness (sic)"

Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia syndrome and was tested borderline positive for the disease that claimed her aunt's life.

The 'Poker Face' star recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Vocal Pop Album, and thanked Joanne for her inspiration, despite never meeting her.

She wrote on Twitter: "I never knew her and she never knew me. But my knowledge of her strength in my ancestry through her struggle with #Lupus got me through a lot of pain.

"Today she got nominated for a Grammy. Thanks #Joanne. We love you. #ladygaga #monster#monsters #littlemonster (sic)"

The singer and actress - who stars in the remake of 'A Star is Born' alongside Bradley Cooper - also took to Instagram saying she is "humbled and grateful" by the nod.