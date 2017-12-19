Georgina Chapman 'could net $11.75m from Harvey Weinstein divorce'

Georgina Chapman could receive around $11.75 million if she divorces Harvey Weinstein.

The Marchesa co-founder - who split from the movie mogul in October when he was first accused of sexually harassing a number of women over a 30-year period - is yet to file for divorce from the producer, but she would be in line for more money following their 10th anniversary last Friday (15.12.17).

According to gossip website TMZ, the prenup the pair signed in December 2007 entitles Georgina to $400,000 for every year of their marriage, but was only $300,000 before their latest milestone, so she would net $4 million.

The documents are also said to state that the 41-year-old fashion designer - who has seven-year-old daughter India and four-year-old son Dashiell with Harvey - would receive $4.75 million from her cut of their marital assets.

This is said to work out as $250,000 annually for the first five years and $700,000 for the next five, but if she stayed married to him for their 11th wedding anniversary the annual asset split increases to $1 million per year.

Georgina would also be due $25,000 per month in housing allowance which is capped at $3 million.

After already spending 120 months married to the producer she would be entitled to the full amount if she decided to file for divorce.

Insiders have claimed this week that Georgina "still plans" to divorce 65-year-old Harvey.

A source said: "Georgina and Harvey have spoken briefly since the separation, but it is only about the children. That's the only thing she really wants to discuss with him at this point.

"Divorce is still the plan and she has her team of lawyers in place. She is doing all right now and will be OK. She has a great support system around her and is moving on."