Gigi Hadid gushes over Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid could "melt everyday" looking at her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The 22-year-old model has gushed over her "gorgeous" significant other of two years after sharing a flashback picture of the pair at the Met Gala in 2016.

Gigi posted the snap on her Instagram Stories and wrote underneath the image: "just saw this in twitter land .....

"OO HES SO FREAKIN GORGEOUS I COULD JUST MELT EVERDAY (sic)

In the picture, Zayn has a cheeky grin on his face and Gigi can be seen looking lovingly into his eyes.

Last month, the pair held a toast to celebrate being together for two years.

Gigi once again took to her Instagram Stories to show off a snap of the pair sharing a smooch while she held onto a glass of champagne complete with a strawberry on top.

She wrote: "2 yrs w my favorite human (sic)"

It comes after Zayn admitted he doesn't feel under any pressure to settle down with Gigi.

He said: "I don't think things like that should be decided based on feeling pressure. When it's the right time and place, hopefully that will happen. Who knows when that will be.