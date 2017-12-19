Gigi Hadid gushes over Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid could "melt everyday" looking at her boyfriend Zayn Malik.
The 22-year-old model has gushed over her "gorgeous" significant other of two years after sharing a flashback picture of the pair at the Met Gala in 2016.
Gigi posted the snap on her Instagram Stories and wrote underneath the image: "just saw this in twitter land .....
"OO HES SO FREAKIN GORGEOUS I COULD JUST MELT EVERDAY (sic)
In the picture, Zayn has a cheeky grin on his face and Gigi can be seen looking lovingly into his eyes.
Last month, the pair held a toast to celebrate being together for two years.
Gigi once again took to her Instagram Stories to show off a snap of the pair sharing a smooch while she held onto a glass of champagne complete with a strawberry on top.
She wrote: "2 yrs w my favorite human (sic)"
It comes after Zayn admitted he doesn't feel under any pressure to settle down with Gigi.
He said: "I don't think things like that should be decided based on feeling pressure. When it's the right time and place, hopefully that will happen. Who knows when that will be.
"There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people's lives. I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do."
Gigi previously admitted Zayn and his mum have helped her to improve her cooking skills.
She said: "Zayn has helped me a lot with my British food love and Indian food love and his mum's an amazing cook. I'm trying to learn everything as I go and make a little cookbook, writing it all down instead of annoying his mum by texting her every week."
