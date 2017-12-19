Lady Gaga 'set for Las Vegas residency in 2018'

Lady Gaga is set for a 2018 Las Vegas residency worth an estimated $14.4 million.

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker is reportedly in line to sign a deal to perform 36 shows at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo, beginning in the fourth quarter of next year.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper, Gaga is set to earn around $400,000 per performance, but a source familiar with her contract told the publication some claims she is in line for $100 million for 60 shows are "way, way, way, off".

In January, Gaga admitted she would love to perform a series of shows in Sin City.

She said: "I'm excited someday to do that. I love Las Vegas and the people there, and I love show business. I'm a real old-fashioned girl."

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old singer was forced to postpone the European leg of her 'Joanne World Tour' because of "severe physical pain" she had as a result of fibromyalgia.

She wrote at the time: "I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.

"I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life.

"They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much. (sic)"