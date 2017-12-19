Kate Beckinsale turns cat into dinosaur

Kate Beckinsale has turned her pet cat into a dinosaur for the festive season.

The 44-year-old British actress wants her feline friend Clive to have fun over Christmas and so has bought the pussy a Stegosaurus dress-up outfit.

Sharing a photo of Clive in his dino costume with her 1.4 million followers on her Instagram account, Beckinsale wrote: "Clive woke up in beast mode."

However, the moggy seemed to be in a mood with his owner as he looked far from happy in the pic.

Beckinsale then uploaded a video of her trying to cheer up her grumpy cat by giving Clive four kisses as he stood on her kitchen counter still in his dinosaur costume as someone hummed the 'Jurassic Park' theme in the background.

She captioned the footage: "Everyone likes a bit of kissing and hyping when they get into a party outfit."

Beckinsale likes get Clive dressed up and has previously shared images of the cat in a sheep's hat and also wearing a choker.

The 'Underworld' star has another pet moggy called Willow, who is also regularly featured in her Instagram posts.

Beckinsale - who has 18-year-old daughter Lily with former partner Michael Sheen - previously revealed she has come home to discover her cats doing some of the most unusual things, once catching Willow eating a salad.

She said: "It's unusual to walk in and find your cat eating a salad. I didn't know she liked salad until that moment. I'm assuming when I'm not home, she's in my leather pants on the phone."