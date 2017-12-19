T.J. Miller accused of sexual assault

T.J. Miller has been accused of sexual assault and violence by a woman who attended George Washington University with him.

The 36-year-old actor allegedly punched the unnamed woman in the mouth during sex, as well as forcing himself on her without her consent, according to a report published by The Daily Beast.

The publication reports the anonymous woman has a distinct memory that as they were "fooling around" at her place, Miller began "shaking me violently" and punched her in the mouth during sex, and on a separate occasion, began choking her without her consent.

She said: "We started to fool around, and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn't breathe. I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised. I understand now that this is for some people a kink, and I continue to believe it is [something] that should be entered into by consenting parties. But, as someone who had only begun having sexual encounters, like, about three months earlier, I had no awareness this was a kink, and I had certainly not entered into any agreement that I would be choked."

However, the 'Silicon Valley' actor has denied all allegations made against him, and in a statement released alongside his wife Kate, has claimed the woman has attempted to discredit him on several occasions.

Their joint statement read: "We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college. She attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us).

"She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behaviour, which angered her immensely. She then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus 'I'm going to destroy them' and 'I'm going to ruin him.'

"We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person's character, and also on the real facts of the matter."

T.J. and Kate - who married in 2015 - also accused the woman of using the "current climate" of sexual harassment allegations surrounding the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Brett Ratner, to plant "false accusations" against the 'Deadpool' actor.

They continued: "Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.