Yolanda Hadid gives personal crystals to everyone for Christmas

Yolanda Hadid loves giving crystals as Christmas presents.

The 53-year-old star - who has children Gigi, 22, Bella, 21, and Anwar, 18 - is a "big advocate" for hand-written notes, but Yolanda also picks out a "personal crystal" for all of her family and close friends.

Looking forward to Christmas, she said: "I love to give crystals. Last year for the girls, all the people that are important in their life, we chose a personal crystal for everybody.

"I've always been a big advocate for hand-written notes. It's something we exchange with our family every year.

"I think that's the only time of the year when you, as a family, really come together and have days to sit around, bake cookies, cook dinner and play games.

"For me, it's really important that everybody takes a moment of gratitude and when you let the other family members know how much you care for them and know what it means to be together."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 - also said that all of her gifts come from a "place of healing".

She shared with the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "You know, obviously because of my life experiences in the past six years, the material things really have no meaning to me anymore.

"All of my gifts really come from a place of healing. I have homemade essential oils with a diffuser, which I've given to all my kids.

"Every essential oil has a healing purpose, so I think it's a great gift because it's something that elevates your mood and your health."