Adam Levine 'set to take a year off from The Voice'

Adam Levine could reportedly be taking a year off from 'The Voice'.

The 38-year-old singer has been serving as a judge on the popular talent show since 2011, but it appears he could be set to take a break from the program to spend more time with his wife Behati Prinslo, who is pregnant with their second child.

A source close to the star - who already has 14-month-old daughter Dusty Rose with the Victoria's Secret model - explained to Life & Style magazine: "He wants to be at home and chase after his kids.

"After 13 seasons, 'he feels it's time for a little break from the show.'"

Adam has already started participating in the 14th season of the program, meaning he's committed to the show for the next half a year.

As a result, if Adam does decide to take a year off from 'The Voice', it won't be happening until 2019 at the earliest.

The speculation comes shortly after Adam claimed that his Sexiest Man Alive title helped him to marry his model wife.

The Maroon 5 frontman was awarded the title by PEOPLE magazine in 2013 and during his 12-month reign, Adam managed to tie the knot with the 28-year-old beauty.

He said: "[Being the world's sexiest non-corpse] is the least and most important thing. I mean - it's flattering. It's an ego boost and an honour."

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton - who currently holds PEOPLE's Sexiest Man title - previously said he was looking forward to teasing Adam about taking his crown.