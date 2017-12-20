Niall Horan hits back at critics

Niall Horan has told his critics to go "f**k themselves".

The 24-year-old musician has been in the spotlight ever since his band One Direction - which also features Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and previously Zayn Malik - were catapulted to stardom after appearing on UK talent competition 'The X Factor' in 2010.

With his fame, Niall has had his fair share of haters, and has said that whilst he used to let their mean comments get to him, he's now "past the point of caring" what other people think.

When asked how he feels about online critics, he said: "Back in the day it used to be that you'd read stuff and be like, 'Aw, is that what they think of me?' But the way the world turns is you can do no right, so I've just gone past the point of caring. Apparently all these people who are writing to you are perfect, so they have every right to say that to you. So they can go f**k themselves."

One thing the 'Too Much To Ask' hitmaker's critics did take aim at in the early days of his career was his fashion sense, as the star admits he was "probably the worst dressed man on the planet".

Speaking to Esquire magazine, he said: "A while ago I was probably the worst dressed man on the planet. Obviously some people can pull it off, and some people can't. I happen to be one of those people that can't. But I was 16 and 17, so you kind of let yourself get away with that."

As he's gotten older the 'Slow Hands' singer has managed to hone his talent for dressing well, and recently signed a modelling contract with Wilhelmina Models.

Speaking about his contract, he said: "Obviously, I'm into the fashion side of things. I think it's part of our culture, and what we do, and my job. I just kind of like fashion in general. I wouldn't say I was a model. I'm far from that, but obviously Wilhelmina thinks different. It's gonna be fun to see what happens. Now that it's been put in front of me I'm just really excited about it to be honest."