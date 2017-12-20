In a shrinking Hollywood, Payne aims big in 'Downsizing'

Taylor, who has worked with Payne since their 1996 feature debut, the abortion-rights satire "Citizen Ruth," says the two consciously try to find less predictable directions.

"We think, 'Well, the obvious way is to go this way, but maybe that's just our movie-memory working," says Taylor. "Heroism for us is more about getting through the day than saving humanity, even though there are people literally trying to save humanity in our movie."

The existential journey of Damon's character in "Downsizing" is partly triggered by the entrance of Ngoc Lan Tran (Hong Chau), a heavily accented Vietnamese dissident who was miniaturized against her will.

"It's a character that we don't often see and it's a character most filmmakers would not be interested in or just not know where to begin to know how to do the character quote-unquote correctly," says Chau. "I appreciate that Alexander and Jim Taylor had the cojones to write this character."

Though some have questioned the strong accent, Chau's performance — both comically prickly and tenderly sweet — is easily among the best of the year. (She's nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe.) She steals the movie, raising its trajectory.

"I'm very happy to play a character who is specifically Asian, who is up against very real obstacles in an environment that feels very familiar and realistic to what people are actually experiencing right now," says Chau. "For people who have a problem that I'm speaking with an accent or whatever, my question is always: 'Did she seem intelligent to you?' And the answer is always yes, so I'm like: 'What's the problem?'"

Payne is himself a mix of sardonic and romantic. He'll accept the praise that his "Paris, je t'aime" short is his finest work, but only because it's 6 minutes long. "You can get on with your life," he says. He's a precise and perceptive cinephile with an expert Robert Ryan impression and a strong devotion to Milos Foreman films, but he frequently chafes at the extreme attention Hollywood moviemaking brings.

"The movies will never die," Payne says. "But I think they're too expensive to make and that's a drag, at least in the U.S. I wouldn't mind, and in fact I will, seek to make movies in other countries just to get away from the pressure."

Payne, a third-generation Greek-American would like his next one to go more quickly, though his fondness for filmmaking sometimes makes him inclined to stretch the experience — at least location scouting.

"I wish life were long enough where I could just go into everyone's house on Earth and see how they live and meet them and say hello," Payne says with a smirk. "Get a handle on things."

"Downsizing" is, in a way, Payne trying to do just that — get a handle on things. "That the film summarily proposes miniaturization as the only possible solution for overpopulation and climate change reveals how totally screwed we are," he says.

But despite his pessimism for the future, Payne recently had his first child with his second wife Maria Kontos. They wed in Greece in 2015, just as the late Brad Grey was greenlighting "Downsizing."

"What are you going to do?" he shrugs. "Not have a kid?"

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press