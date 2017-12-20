Khloe Kardashian confirms pregnancy with Instagram post

LOS ANGELES — Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.

The reality star confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She included a photo of her pregnant belly with the post.

The 33-year-old Kardashian said she is "thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one" and called the pregnancy "my greatest dream realized."

Kardashian is the younger sister of Kim Kardashian West. Thompson plays centre-forward with the Cleveland Cavaliers.