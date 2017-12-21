Khloe Kardashian turns to sisters for support

Khloe Kardashian is "relying on" her sisters during her pregnancy.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has confirmed she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting their first child following months of speculation, and now it has been revealed she's finding Kim Kardashian West, who has two children with husband Kanye West, and Kourtney Kardashian, who has three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick, an invaluable source of support.

A source told E! News: "Kourtney and Kim have been giving her a lot of pregnancy tips and Khloe calls them for every little question she has.

"She is really relying on her sisters through this pregnancy. Kourtney always shares her health tips.

"The whole family is especially happy for Khloe's pregnancy, and thinks that this is going to be her best year yet. They all think she deserves it, and is in a really good place in her life."

One thing the 33-year-old star has had to change during her pregnancy is her workout regime, though she is trying to stay as "active" as possible.

The source said: "Khloe says she misses her morning workouts with Kourtney and her trainers.

"She really misses doing hardcore workouts. She is still very active but is used to a trainer pushing her hard, which can no longer happen."

And Khloe is already looking ahead to start planning how to get back to her pre-pregnancy figure once she's given birth.

The insider added: "She has said after she gives birth she is going into high-gear. She wants to inspire other moms to get fit after they give birth and is excited to get back into the swing of things."