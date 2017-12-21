Khloe Kardashian turns to sisters for support

Khloe Kardashian is "relying on" her sisters during her pregnancy.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has confirmed she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting their first child following months of speculation, and now it has been revealed she's finding Kim Kardashian West, who has two children with husband Kanye West, and Kourtney Kardashian, who has three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick, an invaluable source of support.
A source told E! News: "Kourtney and Kim have been giving her a lot of pregnancy tips and Khloe calls them for every little question she has.
"She is really relying on her sisters through this pregnancy. Kourtney always shares her health tips.
"The whole family is especially happy for Khloe's pregnancy, and thinks that this is going to be her best year yet. They all think she deserves it, and is in a really good place in her life."
One thing the 33-year-old star has had to change during her pregnancy is her workout regime, though she is trying to stay as "active" as possible.
The source said: "Khloe says she misses her morning workouts with Kourtney and her trainers.
"She really misses doing hardcore workouts. She is still very active but is used to a trainer pushing her hard, which can no longer happen."
And Khloe is already looking ahead to start planning how to get back to her pre-pregnancy figure once she's given birth.
The insider added: "She has said after she gives birth she is going into high-gear. She wants to inspire other moms to get fit after they give birth and is excited to get back into the swing of things."
The 'Revenge Body' host confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday (12.20.17) and admitted the happy news was a dream come true.
She wrote: "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! (sic)"
She also took a moment to thank her fans for their "positive vibes".
Khloe added: "Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! (sic)"
