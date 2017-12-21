Hugh Jackman taking a break

Hugh Jackman is taking a career break.

The 49-year-old actor - who has children Oscar, 17, and Ava, 12, with wife Deborra-Lee Furness - has had an "amazing year" but now his promotional commitments for his new movie musical 'The Greatest Showman' have drawn to a close, he is looking forward to some time off to be with his loved ones and "reassess" what the future holds for him.

Speaking to TheFIX at the Sydney premiere of the movie, he said: "It's been an amazing year for me. I'm really proud of everything I've done.

"But I want to catch up with my mates. I want to just take a little time to reflect, just reassess and see where I head from here."

And the 'Logan' star, who insisted he is a "quieter person" than people think, will enjoy having time to relax and indulge in his hobbies.

He said: "I love to read and I like the outdoors. I like to cook and I like the theatre. I love sport."

Hugh is delighted to be back in Australia and has made three trips to Bondi Beach since returning earlier this week, including one with his friend and co-star Zac Efron.

He said: "There's nothing like being at home. There's nothing like swimming at Bondi Beach on Christmas morning.

"I took Zac out this morning to train. We went to Bondi Beach. I told him where to go for dinner. They went to Icebergs. You gotta go to Bondi. You gotta see the view.

"I'm so proud. This is my hometown, so I love showing it off to anybody but particularly my friends."