Kaley Cuoco loves riding with fiance

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook bonded over their love of horses.

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress - who got engaged to the equestrian last month - have a shared passion for animals and they love going out riding together.

Karl said: "We met at Thermal in 2016, and the day we met I actually ended up asking her out to dinner.

"We went to dinner that night and we've been together ever since.

"We met each other because of horses. Horses are a big part of our lives individually, and together it's amplified because it's something we share, and we can do it together."

And though the pair don't know for sure what the future has in store, Kaley - who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting - knows it will involve a lot of quality time with her partner and their horses and dogs.

She told Sidelines magazine: "I'm unsure what my future holds after 'Big Bang'.

"I think about it all the time, and all I can say is it will include a lot of horses, dogs and free time with Karl. I will never be done working, since it's what I do, but I look forward to a change of pace!"

The couple are smitten with one another and think they have found their "true other half" in each other.

They gushed to the equestrian publication: "We have been each other's true other half since day one and we can't wait to spend forever together. Dogs, horses and all!"