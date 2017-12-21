Jessica Chastain, Olivia Munn support Catt Sadler

Jessica Chastain, Olivia Munn and Jennifer Lawrence have sent their support to Catt Sadler.

The Hollywood actresses were disappointed to hear the presenter has quit E! News after learning she was being paid half the salary of her male co-host Jason Kennedy and had her request for equal wages refused.

Jessica posted: "WOW this is so disappointing. When are companies like @e_entertainment going to understand that women should be paid fairly. 1/2 of her male counterpart is not appropriate."

Olivia wrote: "Damn, Catt It's so disappointing to find out that @enews -- a network that depends on female viewers -- felt your value was worth only half of your male counterpart.

"It's not easy to do what you did and I'm so proud of you for it. How will anyone know you're worth it, if you don't?"

And Jennifer - who previously spoke about how she was paid less than her male co-stars on 'American Hustle' - retweeted Catt's blog post explaining her exit and wrote: "Thank you Catt for sharing your story."

Catt - who said the support she'd received was "comforting" - insisted she was "doing the right thing" in stepping down from her job.

In response to Olivia, she tweeted: "Our actions must be in alignment with our beliefs. As painful as it was to leave, I have been empowered by so many other courageous women.

"It made doing the right thing my only choice."

The 43-year-old presenter - who has children Austin, 16, and Arion, 12, with ex-husband Kyle Boyd - previously admitted she thought her pay offer was "insulting".