Liev Schreiber's kids meet his 'girlfriend'

Liev Schreiber's children have met his new girlfriend.

The 'Ray Donovan' actor was first romantically linked with 26-year-old beauty queen Taylor Neilson earlier this month, and though they haven't confirmed their romance yet, they were spotted out on another date with the 50-year-old star's sons, Sasha, 10, and nine-year-old Sammy - who he has with former partner Naomi Watts - at the weekend.

Sources told Us Weekly that Liev and Taylor were "extremely affectionate with each other ... hugging, holding hands and exchanging a peck on the lips", while ice skating at the Wollman Rink in New York City's Central Park.

And the onlooker said the two boys seemed fond of Taylor, who held the hand of one of them to help him skate.

After their session on the ice, the group tucked into a selection of snacks from a concession stand nearby.

Liev and Taylor were seen together earlier this month at The Losers Lounge Tribute to Burt Bacharach at Joe's Pub in New York.

The 'Omen' actor recently revealed he still has a "great" relationship with Naomi, despite splitting up last year.

He said: "'In the case of me and Naomi, we're always going to have a relationship because we have children. So it's important we work together well in that way. So far, it's been great."

And the 'Spotlight' star thinks it is vital both parents take on their fair share of parental duties even though they are no longer together.

He said: "For me, it's our kids [that are the most important].