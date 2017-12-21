Kiefer Sutherland didn't want daughter to act

Kiefer Sutherland was "disappointed" when his daughter wanted to act.

The 'Designated Survivor' star - who is the son of actors Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas - is "grateful" his parents never pushed him to follow in their career path, and thinks they would have prefered if he'd pursued a different avenue as that's how he feels about 'Veep' actress Sarah Sutherland.

Kiefer - who has Sarah with first wife Camelia Kath - said: "I was always grateful to my parents for letting me find my way.

"They were there if I wanted to talk to them, but they never pushed me.

"In fact, both of my parents were disappointed that this was what I wanted to do. I think I felt the same way for my daughter."

And Sarah admitted: "My father tried to lovingly deter me."

But the 29-year-old actress admitted seeing her dad in a stage production of 'The Glass Menagerie' when she was just seven years old had a "profound" effect on her.

She said: "[It was] something I'll never forget. At a young age, to see someone you know so well successfully be someone else is profound."

And Kiefer, 50, doesn't believe there are advantages in having family members working within the same industry.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I watch my daughter, who's an extraordinary actor, and she's had to grind it out," he says. "It would be interesting to find out behind closed doors if someone ever said [when] it's neck and neck between two people, 'Oh, let's give him a shot because I'm friends with his old man.' I have no idea if that ever happens."