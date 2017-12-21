Stars congratulate Khloe Kardashian

Cheryl Tweedy "could not be happier" for her pregnant friend Khloe Kardashian.

The 34-year-old singer - who has nine-month-old son Bear with partner Liam Payne - thinks the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star will make a great mother and she sent her well-wishes that the 33-year-old beauty has a "happy and healthy" pregnancy.

After Khloe announced she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby on Instagram, Cheryl commented: "Khloeeee!!! such amazing news. I could not be happier for you. You gorgeous soul!

"You are about to have the best, most precious time of your life. And you truly deserve it. Congratulations Mommy. Wishing you a happy healthy pregnancy and what a wonderful way to start a new year. (sic)"

Bella Hadid claimed Khloe's happy news had left her in tears.

She wrote: "I am completely in tears Khlo, I'm so happy for you. You are going to be the best mama."

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobbie Brown, who is a 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' fan also sent her congratulations.

She replied to Khloe's post: "Omg absolutely amazing! congrats!"

Model Adrienne Bailon - who previously dated Khloe's sister Rob - thinks her friend will make "the greatest mommy".

She gushed: "SCREAMING!! CONGRATULATIONS. I'm so BEYOND HAPPY for you... You are going to make the greatest, most giving, loving, nurturing, kind, fun & fly mommy! Ahhhh so happy for you."