Hugh Jackman's sunscreen regret

Hugh Jackman thinks he is an "idiot" for not wearing sunscreen.

The 'Greatest Showman' actor has had six skin cancers removed from his face in the last few years and has advised his fans to be "smart" and take precautions to prevent themselves being exposed to the harmful rays of the sun.

He told Yahoo! Australia: "Don't be like me. Wear sunscreen, I'm the idiot who didn't wear sunscreen at all.

"I have English parents but it doesn't matter actually what skin type you are, everyone is susceptible and you know, just be smart.

"It's the most preventable disease in the world so do not take my example or you can take my example now and wear sunscreen."

'The Greatest Showman' sees Hugh portray P.T. Barnum, who started a legendary circus in the 1860s, and the 49-year-old star recently recalled going against doctor's orders to sing at his audition - just a day after he underwent a skin cancer operation on his nose.

He said: "I thought there's about a one in 10 chance this movie happens. But we're going for it.

"My doctor had said, 'Do not sing, you've just had 80 stitches in your nose. They really could split apart, you could get an infection', which I'd had before in a similar operation.

"So I was like, 'Don't worry I'm not going to risk that, I'm just going to speak it and someone else will sing it'.

"But the emotion of the song and the moment took over me."