Young dancers inspired by performing in Canadian Nutcracker

It's a classic holiday ballet with a Canadian setting that includes local talent to inspire youth to follow their dreams.
In The Nutcracker: a Canadian Tradition, presented by Canada’s Ballet Jorgen, young dancers get the chance to perform in a professional show at Centre in the Square Dec. 28.
Kitchener student from Westheights Public School Emma Cook, 12, was chosen through the ballet company's Youth Participant Program. This is a repeat opportunity for the talented dancer, who played a chipmunk last year in The Nutcracker, and this year is cast as a dragonfly.
“I’m a little nervous, but it helps that I’ve had experiences like this before,” Cook said, because she also had the opportunity to perform in Swan Lake.
The first show was nerve-racking, she said, but she was super excited at the same time.
Although she has a number of interests and enjoys playing the guitar and reading, dancing is number 1. She plans to work hard in the future.
“My ultimate dream is to make it as a principal dancer at a ballet school, but my first step is to make it into ballet school,” Cook said.
Waterloo student Amelia Straus-Stitt also dreams of being a professional dancer. Her role as a frog will help her get there.
The nine-year old, who goes to Eddna Staebler Public School, has studied all kinds of dance. She likes to draw and paint as well as practice ballet, and even loves math.
She is excited for the show and says she gets to make weird faces and jump like a frog, which is something she said you can’t normally do in ballet. She likes to go a little crazy and have fun with it.
“What I like about dance is I can express my feelings and I can meet new friends and learn new things,” Straus-Stitt said.
Artistic director and choreographer Bengt Jorgen said they have included students in all of their productions that are major ballets since he started Canada’s Ballet Jorgen in 1987. He said it’s an important part of their art form to include children and encourage them.
“We want to provide that experience to young dancers no matter where they live so that it’s not just the big cities that have the opportunities,” Jorgen said.
They send people out to hold auditions in communities and help the dancers rehearse for three months prior to the show to ensure they’re ready for the professional stage.
He has seen the direct impact of encouraging these young dancers.
“Up to 60 per cent of our dancers in the company that are Canadian born come out of these local participant programs,” he shared.
Canada’s Ballet Jorgen is the number 1 company delivering dance across Canada today, said Jorgen, and they choose to incorporate many Canadian elements into this production of the Nutcracker, which shows Klara’s classic journey in a new way.
It is set in a little community in Northern Ontario and starts in a one-room schoolhouse on Christmas Eve, in the year 1912.
“Klara, a young girl, is an orphan who has been sent to Canada to join her sister who came over as an immigrant, so it’s a little bit of an immigrant story. We get to discover Canada through her eyes as she goes on a journey,” said Jorgen.
The classic choreography is set against backdrops of Group of Seven paintings that are housed at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, Ont.
The characters Klara meets throughout include animals that live in Ontario and traditional figures, some of which have been transformed.
“The sugar plum fairy, we transform her into a lady birch, but it’s really the same choreography. She still wears a tutu, but it reflects the colours of the birch tree,” said Jorgen.
The different expression makes the story new and interesting for audiences and professionals alike. Jorgen said it is dynamic, new and very Canadian.
A special element for this show is that it is performed together with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, and Jorgen said it is an increasingly rare experience to have live music at major ballets.
“We love that. It’s just a whole different environment when you have that live music. It vibrates in the air, and it’s a unique experience,” he said.
It's a classic holiday ballet with a Canadian setting that includes local talent to inspire youth to follow their dreams.
In The Nutcracker: a Canadian Tradition, presented by Canada’s Ballet Jorgen, young dancers get the chance to perform in a professional show at Centre in the Square Dec. 28.
Kitchener student from Westheights Public School Emma Cook, 12, was chosen through the ballet company's Youth Participant Program. This is a repeat opportunity for the talented dancer, who played a chipmunk last year in The Nutcracker, and this year is cast as a dragonfly.
“I’m a little nervous, but it helps that I’ve had experiences like this before,” Cook said, because she also had the opportunity to perform in Swan Lake.
The first show was nerve-racking, she said, but she was super excited at the same time.
Although she has a number of interests and enjoys playing the guitar and reading, dancing is number 1. She plans to work hard in the future.
“My ultimate dream is to make it as a principal dancer at a ballet school, but my first step is to make it into ballet school,” Cook said.
Waterloo student Amelia Straus-Stitt also dreams of being a professional dancer. Her role as a frog will help her get there.
The nine-year old, who goes to Eddna Staebler Public School, has studied all kinds of dance. She likes to draw and paint as well as practice ballet, and even loves math.
She is excited for the show and says she gets to make weird faces and jump like a frog, which is something she said you can’t normally do in ballet. She likes to go a little crazy and have fun with it.
“What I like about dance is I can express my feelings and I can meet new friends and learn new things,” Straus-Stitt said.
Artistic director and choreographer Bengt Jorgen said they have included students in all of their productions that are major ballets since he started Canada’s Ballet Jorgen in 1987. He said it’s an important part of their art form to include children and encourage them.
“We want to provide that experience to young dancers no matter where they live so that it’s not just the big cities that have the opportunities,” Jorgen said.
They send people out to hold auditions in communities and help the dancers rehearse for three months prior to the show to ensure they’re ready for the professional stage.
He has seen the direct impact of encouraging these young dancers.
“Up to 60 per cent of our dancers in the company that are Canadian born come out of these local participant programs,” he shared.
Canada’s Ballet Jorgen is the number 1 company delivering dance across Canada today, said Jorgen, and they choose to incorporate many Canadian elements into this production of the Nutcracker, which shows Klara’s classic journey in a new way.
It is set in a little community in Northern Ontario and starts in a one-room schoolhouse on Christmas Eve, in the year 1912.
“Klara, a young girl, is an orphan who has been sent to Canada to join her sister who came over as an immigrant, so it’s a little bit of an immigrant story. We get to discover Canada through her eyes as she goes on a journey,” said Jorgen.
The classic choreography is set against backdrops of Group of Seven paintings that are housed at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, Ont.
The characters Klara meets throughout include animals that live in Ontario and traditional figures, some of which have been transformed.
“The sugar plum fairy, we transform her into a lady birch, but it’s really the same choreography. She still wears a tutu, but it reflects the colours of the birch tree,” said Jorgen.
The different expression makes the story new and interesting for audiences and professionals alike. Jorgen said it is dynamic, new and very Canadian.
A special element for this show is that it is performed together with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, and Jorgen said it is an increasingly rare experience to have live music at major ballets.
“We love that. It’s just a whole different environment when you have that live music. It vibrates in the air, and it’s a unique experience,” he said.
It's a classic holiday ballet with a Canadian setting that includes local talent to inspire youth to follow their dreams.
In The Nutcracker: a Canadian Tradition, presented by Canada’s Ballet Jorgen, young dancers get the chance to perform in a professional show at Centre in the Square Dec. 28.
Kitchener student from Westheights Public School Emma Cook, 12, was chosen through the ballet company's Youth Participant Program. This is a repeat opportunity for the talented dancer, who played a chipmunk last year in The Nutcracker, and this year is cast as a dragonfly.
“I’m a little nervous, but it helps that I’ve had experiences like this before,” Cook said, because she also had the opportunity to perform in Swan Lake.
The first show was nerve-racking, she said, but she was super excited at the same time.
Although she has a number of interests and enjoys playing the guitar and reading, dancing is number 1. She plans to work hard in the future.
“My ultimate dream is to make it as a principal dancer at a ballet school, but my first step is to make it into ballet school,” Cook said.
Waterloo student Amelia Straus-Stitt also dreams of being a professional dancer. Her role as a frog will help her get there.
The nine-year old, who goes to Eddna Staebler Public School, has studied all kinds of dance. She likes to draw and paint as well as practice ballet, and even loves math.
She is excited for the show and says she gets to make weird faces and jump like a frog, which is something she said you can’t normally do in ballet. She likes to go a little crazy and have fun with it.
“What I like about dance is I can express my feelings and I can meet new friends and learn new things,” Straus-Stitt said.
Artistic director and choreographer Bengt Jorgen said they have included students in all of their productions that are major ballets since he started Canada’s Ballet Jorgen in 1987. He said it’s an important part of their art form to include children and encourage them.
“We want to provide that experience to young dancers no matter where they live so that it’s not just the big cities that have the opportunities,” Jorgen said.
They send people out to hold auditions in communities and help the dancers rehearse for three months prior to the show to ensure they’re ready for the professional stage.
He has seen the direct impact of encouraging these young dancers.
“Up to 60 per cent of our dancers in the company that are Canadian born come out of these local participant programs,” he shared.
Canada’s Ballet Jorgen is the number 1 company delivering dance across Canada today, said Jorgen, and they choose to incorporate many Canadian elements into this production of the Nutcracker, which shows Klara’s classic journey in a new way.
It is set in a little community in Northern Ontario and starts in a one-room schoolhouse on Christmas Eve, in the year 1912.
“Klara, a young girl, is an orphan who has been sent to Canada to join her sister who came over as an immigrant, so it’s a little bit of an immigrant story. We get to discover Canada through her eyes as she goes on a journey,” said Jorgen.
The classic choreography is set against backdrops of Group of Seven paintings that are housed at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, Ont.
The characters Klara meets throughout include animals that live in Ontario and traditional figures, some of which have been transformed.
“The sugar plum fairy, we transform her into a lady birch, but it’s really the same choreography. She still wears a tutu, but it reflects the colours of the birch tree,” said Jorgen.
The different expression makes the story new and interesting for audiences and professionals alike. Jorgen said it is dynamic, new and very Canadian.
A special element for this show is that it is performed together with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, and Jorgen said it is an increasingly rare experience to have live music at major ballets.
“We love that. It’s just a whole different environment when you have that live music. It vibrates in the air, and it’s a unique experience,” he said.