Young dancers inspired by performing in Canadian Nutcracker

“What I like about dance is I can express my feelings and I can meet new friends and learn new things,” Straus-Stitt said.

Artistic director and choreographer Bengt Jorgen said they have included students in all of their productions that are major ballets since he started Canada’s Ballet Jorgen in 1987. He said it’s an important part of their art form to include children and encourage them.

“We want to provide that experience to young dancers no matter where they live so that it’s not just the big cities that have the opportunities,” Jorgen said.

They send people out to hold auditions in communities and help the dancers rehearse for three months prior to the show to ensure they’re ready for the professional stage.

He has seen the direct impact of encouraging these young dancers.

“Up to 60 per cent of our dancers in the company that are Canadian born come out of these local participant programs,” he shared.

Canada’s Ballet Jorgen is the number 1 company delivering dance across Canada today, said Jorgen, and they choose to incorporate many Canadian elements into this production of the Nutcracker, which shows Klara’s classic journey in a new way.

It is set in a little community in Northern Ontario and starts in a one-room schoolhouse on Christmas Eve, in the year 1912.

“Klara, a young girl, is an orphan who has been sent to Canada to join her sister who came over as an immigrant, so it’s a little bit of an immigrant story. We get to discover Canada through her eyes as she goes on a journey,” said Jorgen.

The classic choreography is set against backdrops of Group of Seven paintings that are housed at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, Ont.

The characters Klara meets throughout include animals that live in Ontario and traditional figures, some of which have been transformed.

“The sugar plum fairy, we transform her into a lady birch, but it’s really the same choreography. She still wears a tutu, but it reflects the colours of the birch tree,” said Jorgen.

The different expression makes the story new and interesting for audiences and professionals alike. Jorgen said it is dynamic, new and very Canadian.

A special element for this show is that it is performed together with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, and Jorgen said it is an increasingly rare experience to have live music at major ballets.

“We love that. It’s just a whole different environment when you have that live music. It vibrates in the air, and it’s a unique experience,” he said.



