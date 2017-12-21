Will Smith 'can't bear' to watch Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will Smith has admitted he "can't bear" to watch old episodes of 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.

The 49-year-old star had his big break as an actor when he starred as a fictionalised version of himself in the NBC sitcom which aired in the 1990s, but has admitted he can't bring himself to watch the show now, as he believes his performance was "terrible".

He said: "It was my very first role and I was very, very focused on being successful so I learnt the whole script and everyone else's lines.

"If you watch the first four or five episodes you can see I'm mouthing other people's lines. It's terrible and I can't bear to watch it."

As the star nears 50, Will has revealed he would love to be involved in a reboot of the popular show, but would be interested in taking on the role of Uncle Phil - who was originally played by James Avery, who passed away in 2013 - instead.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' which is due to air on Friday (12.22.17), Will said: "Man, I'd have to be Uncle Phil in that one now I'm nearly 50!"

Despite the constant hype around the much loved sitcom, Alfonso Ribeiro - who played Carlton - recently insisted there would never be a reunion between the cast members, following comments from DJ Jazzy Jeff, who portrayed Jazz, suggesting there could be.

He said: "There ain't going to be no 'Fresh Prince'. Nothing. I don't know why Jeff was saying it but I know there ain't nothing going on.

"Let it go, let it go."

Previously, Jeff - a longtime musical collaborator of Will's - revealed "talks" have taken place about the show airing again, and admitted it would be "cool" if it was to happen.