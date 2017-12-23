Five fun and/or freaky facts about fruitcake

Whether you like it boozy, nutty, fruity, spicy or not at all, there's no denying that fruitcake is a classic holiday tradition.
On Dec. 27, all are encouraged to pause and reflect on this (often literally) ancient marvel of baking, for that date has been declared National Fruitcake Day.
1) Fruitcake was created by the ancient Romans
The earliest known recipe for fruitcake is from Ancient Rome. It calls for pomegranate seeds, pine nuts, and raisins to be mixed into barley mash. In the Middle Ages, honey, spices, and preserved fruits were added.
The earliest known recipe for fruitcake is from Ancient Rome. It calls for pomegranate seeds, pine nuts, and raisins to be mixed into barley mash. In the Middle Ages, honey, spices, and preserved fruits were added.
In the 16th century, people discovered that high concentrations of sugar could preserve fruit, and sugar became more readily available from the American colonies, allowing fruitcake to become more affordable and popular.
2) Fruitcake styles and habits vary by country
Each culture has its own favourite way to enjoy fruitcake. In Australia,for example, it's consumed throughout the year, while in other countries, such as Canada, it's really only seen at Christmas. In the Bahamas, both the cake itself and the ingredients are drenched in rum. In Portugal, fruitcake is called "Bolo Rei"; it contains a single fava bean and, according to tradition, whoever finds the fava bean has to pay for the cake next year. In New Zealand, finely iced fruitcake is often served at weddings, and homemade cakes may use brandy or sherry to enhance flavour rather than as a preservative. The possibilities are endless when it comes to fruitcake!
3) Alcohol-soaked fruitcake has an absurdly long shelf life
Unfortunately, Guinness does not keep a record for the world's oldest fruitcake, but there are some pretty legendary stories out there. In 2003, Tonight Show host Jay Leno welcomed Morgan Ford of Tecumseh, Mich. on his show. Ford was the proud caretaker of a 130-plus-year-old fruitcake, a family heirloom that had been passed down for three generations. He built a special cushioned box to transport the cake to the show and told of how his great-grandmother, Fidelio Ford, had died before she was able to cut into the fruitcake she baked herself. Leno then sampled the cake himself, much to the dismay of viewers.
View this video of an interview with Ford from 2012.
In 2017, New Zealand's Antarctic Heritage Trust discovered a 106-year-old fruitcake; the cake was described as in "excellent condition" and "almost" edible.
Those wishing to test this out for themselves are advised to add as much alcohol as possible to the recipe, then store the fruitcake in an alcohol-soaked linen.
4) Many consider fruitcake to be laughably terrible
Fruitcake has become something of a joke in North American popular culture, largely thanks to the large quantities of fruitcake of questionable age and quality that are mass produced around Christmas. Even before Jay Leno famously sampled the 137-year-old fruitcake as a gag, the dessert was the butt of jokes on The Tonight Show. Original host Johnny Carson joked that there really is only one fruitcake in the world, passed from family to family. The show later regularly featured "The Fruitcake Lady" (Marie Rudisill) and her "fruitcake" opinions.
5) Fruitcake tossing is a thing in Colorado
The town of Manitou Springs, Colorado hosts an annual "Great Fruitcake Toss" on the first Saturday of each January. Folks are encouraged to bring out their "recycled fruitcakes" and see how far they can fling them. The current record, at 1,420 feet, is held by a group of Boeing engineers, who tossed their fruitcake with an instrument they built called an "Omega 380," a mock artillery piece fueled by compressed air pumped by an exercise bike.
Here's a fun video of the 2013 fruitcake toss:
Is your mouth watering yet?
Here's a recipe for "Old English fruitcake your like nan used to make" and one Chateline swears will convert you into a fruitcake lover.
Just a few of the endless options available.
Have fun fruitcake eating...or tossing...on Dec. 27!
Whether you like it boozy, nutty, fruity, spicy or not at all, there's no denying that fruitcake is a classic holiday tradition.
On Dec. 27, all are encouraged to pause and reflect on this (often literally) ancient marvel of baking, for that date has been declared National Fruitcake Day.
In honour of this fast-approaching occasion, and the holidays in general, here are five fun and/or freaky facts about fruitcake.
1) Fruitcake was created by the ancient Romans
The earliest known recipe for fruitcake is from Ancient Rome. It calls for pomegranate seeds, pine nuts, and raisins to be mixed into barley mash. In the Middle Ages, honey, spices, and preserved fruits were added.
In the 16th century, people discovered that high concentrations of sugar could preserve fruit, and sugar became more readily available from the American colonies, allowing fruitcake to become more affordable and popular.
2) Fruitcake styles and habits vary by country
Each culture has its own favourite way to enjoy fruitcake. In Australia,for example, it's consumed throughout the year, while in other countries, such as Canada, it's really only seen at Christmas. In the Bahamas, both the cake itself and the ingredients are drenched in rum. In Portugal, fruitcake is called "Bolo Rei"; it contains a single fava bean and, according to tradition, whoever finds the fava bean has to pay for the cake next year. In New Zealand, finely iced fruitcake is often served at weddings, and homemade cakes may use brandy or sherry to enhance flavour rather than as a preservative. The possibilities are endless when it comes to fruitcake!
3) Alcohol-soaked fruitcake has an absurdly long shelf life
Unfortunately, Guinness does not keep a record for the world's oldest fruitcake, but there are some pretty legendary stories out there. In 2003, Tonight Show host Jay Leno welcomed Morgan Ford of Tecumseh, Mich. on his show. Ford was the proud caretaker of a 130-plus-year-old fruitcake, a family heirloom that had been passed down for three generations. He built a special cushioned box to transport the cake to the show and told of how his great-grandmother, Fidelio Ford, had died before she was able to cut into the fruitcake she baked herself. Leno then sampled the cake himself, much to the dismay of viewers.
View this video of an interview with Ford from 2012.
In 2017, New Zealand's Antarctic Heritage Trust discovered a 106-year-old fruitcake; the cake was described as in "excellent condition" and "almost" edible.
Those wishing to test this out for themselves are advised to add as much alcohol as possible to the recipe, then store the fruitcake in an alcohol-soaked linen.
4) Many consider fruitcake to be laughably terrible
Fruitcake has become something of a joke in North American popular culture, largely thanks to the large quantities of fruitcake of questionable age and quality that are mass produced around Christmas. Even before Jay Leno famously sampled the 137-year-old fruitcake as a gag, the dessert was the butt of jokes on The Tonight Show. Original host Johnny Carson joked that there really is only one fruitcake in the world, passed from family to family. The show later regularly featured "The Fruitcake Lady" (Marie Rudisill) and her "fruitcake" opinions.
5) Fruitcake tossing is a thing in Colorado
The town of Manitou Springs, Colorado hosts an annual "Great Fruitcake Toss" on the first Saturday of each January. Folks are encouraged to bring out their "recycled fruitcakes" and see how far they can fling them. The current record, at 1,420 feet, is held by a group of Boeing engineers, who tossed their fruitcake with an instrument they built called an "Omega 380," a mock artillery piece fueled by compressed air pumped by an exercise bike.
Here's a fun video of the 2013 fruitcake toss:
Is your mouth watering yet?
Here's a recipe for "Old English fruitcake your like nan used to make" and one Chateline swears will convert you into a fruitcake lover.
Just a few of the endless options available.
Have fun fruitcake eating...or tossing...on Dec. 27!
Whether you like it boozy, nutty, fruity, spicy or not at all, there's no denying that fruitcake is a classic holiday tradition.
On Dec. 27, all are encouraged to pause and reflect on this (often literally) ancient marvel of baking, for that date has been declared National Fruitcake Day.
In honour of this fast-approaching occasion, and the holidays in general, here are five fun and/or freaky facts about fruitcake.
1) Fruitcake was created by the ancient Romans
The earliest known recipe for fruitcake is from Ancient Rome. It calls for pomegranate seeds, pine nuts, and raisins to be mixed into barley mash. In the Middle Ages, honey, spices, and preserved fruits were added.
In the 16th century, people discovered that high concentrations of sugar could preserve fruit, and sugar became more readily available from the American colonies, allowing fruitcake to become more affordable and popular.
2) Fruitcake styles and habits vary by country
Each culture has its own favourite way to enjoy fruitcake. In Australia,for example, it's consumed throughout the year, while in other countries, such as Canada, it's really only seen at Christmas. In the Bahamas, both the cake itself and the ingredients are drenched in rum. In Portugal, fruitcake is called "Bolo Rei"; it contains a single fava bean and, according to tradition, whoever finds the fava bean has to pay for the cake next year. In New Zealand, finely iced fruitcake is often served at weddings, and homemade cakes may use brandy or sherry to enhance flavour rather than as a preservative. The possibilities are endless when it comes to fruitcake!
3) Alcohol-soaked fruitcake has an absurdly long shelf life
Unfortunately, Guinness does not keep a record for the world's oldest fruitcake, but there are some pretty legendary stories out there. In 2003, Tonight Show host Jay Leno welcomed Morgan Ford of Tecumseh, Mich. on his show. Ford was the proud caretaker of a 130-plus-year-old fruitcake, a family heirloom that had been passed down for three generations. He built a special cushioned box to transport the cake to the show and told of how his great-grandmother, Fidelio Ford, had died before she was able to cut into the fruitcake she baked herself. Leno then sampled the cake himself, much to the dismay of viewers.
View this video of an interview with Ford from 2012.
In 2017, New Zealand's Antarctic Heritage Trust discovered a 106-year-old fruitcake; the cake was described as in "excellent condition" and "almost" edible.
Those wishing to test this out for themselves are advised to add as much alcohol as possible to the recipe, then store the fruitcake in an alcohol-soaked linen.
4) Many consider fruitcake to be laughably terrible
Fruitcake has become something of a joke in North American popular culture, largely thanks to the large quantities of fruitcake of questionable age and quality that are mass produced around Christmas. Even before Jay Leno famously sampled the 137-year-old fruitcake as a gag, the dessert was the butt of jokes on The Tonight Show. Original host Johnny Carson joked that there really is only one fruitcake in the world, passed from family to family. The show later regularly featured "The Fruitcake Lady" (Marie Rudisill) and her "fruitcake" opinions.
5) Fruitcake tossing is a thing in Colorado
The town of Manitou Springs, Colorado hosts an annual "Great Fruitcake Toss" on the first Saturday of each January. Folks are encouraged to bring out their "recycled fruitcakes" and see how far they can fling them. The current record, at 1,420 feet, is held by a group of Boeing engineers, who tossed their fruitcake with an instrument they built called an "Omega 380," a mock artillery piece fueled by compressed air pumped by an exercise bike.
Here's a fun video of the 2013 fruitcake toss:
Is your mouth watering yet?
Here's a recipe for "Old English fruitcake your like nan used to make" and one Chateline swears will convert you into a fruitcake lover.
Just a few of the endless options available.
Have fun fruitcake eating...or tossing...on Dec. 27!