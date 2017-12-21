Kris Jenner 'excited' by Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy

Kris Jenner is "beyond excited" by Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' matriarch is thrilled that her daughter is expecting a baby with her partner Tristan Thompson.

Reposting her daughter's message on Instagram, Kris added: "God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!! (sic)"

Khloe and Tristan confirmed their pregnancy with a sweet post on social media on Wednesday night (20.12.17).

She wrote in the caption: "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! ...

"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! (sic)"

Later on, Khloe admitted she was "so nervous" about posting the announcement.

She shared: "I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! I love you guys!! (sic)"