Nick Jonas 'too busy' for love

Nick Jonas is "too busy" for love.

The 'Jealous' hitmaker - who was previously in a relationship with Olivia Culpo - doesn't feel he has enough free time to date anyone as he wants to make sure any relationships he is in is "non-stressful".

He said: "It's not that I'm not pursuing love in some sense, but I'm just too busy right now. The time that I do have, I want it to be fun and casual and light and a non-stressful thing."

And the 25-year-old singer insists he doesn't feel pressured to get in a serious relationship now his brother Joe Jonas is engaged and Kevin Jonas is married.

Asked if he feels the pressure now one of his brother's is engaged and the other is married, he added to People magazine: "The opposite! I'm sure there will come a time when I'm ready to make a more serious commitment and be in a relationship like that but I'm thrilled to be able to keep things light at the moment."

Meanwhile, Nick previously insisted he is "in no rush" to start a family.

He said: "That's the goal eventually. I'm certainly in no rush. I think right now the focus is on diving in and being as busy as I can be, but eventually I'm looking at a family."

While Nick doesn't have any kids of his own, he can get into practice during the holiday season by having fun with his brother Kevin's daughters, Alena Rose, three, and Valentina Angelina, 13 months, and he admits their presence adds another level of "excitement" to the festive period.

He added: "It adds a whole other element of excitement to everything when you have two young people like that. Christmas and Thanksgiving and all the holidays are very exciting to them. It's nice to have that energy mixed in as we all get older."